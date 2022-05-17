2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free paint available for eligible Cleveland homeowners, tenants

(Marcia Nelson, Paint Your Heart Out Coordinator)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council approved legislation Monday evening for an expanded program that would supply free paint and supplies for eligbile homeowners and tenants.

For the first time, this program will also pay the labor costs for up to 50 households.

To be eligible for the free labor, you must be elderly, disabled or low-income.

The Exterior Paint Program is aimed at improving the exteriors Cleveland’s houses and reduce lead-based paint hazards.

To apply for the program, click here.

