Lorain County officials send warning amid spike in opioid cases

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Health Department sent a public warning on May 16 after reporting a recent spike in opioid overdoses within the county

There were three spikes in the last three weeks, in comparison to the five from May 2021 to now, according to a press release from the department.

“If you are using drugs that are not from a pharmacy, do not use alone, and have Narcan with you,” Lorain County Health Commissioner Mark Adams, MPH, REHS, said in a comment.

The department said street drugs, along with any drug not prescribed to a certain individual may contain deadly amounts of Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that the public can’t see, taste or smell.

Fentanyl can also be in the form of fake pills that are sold as Adderall, Xanax and oxycodone, the department said.

The department also provided a list of available resources in the county:

Never use alone, call 1-800-484-3731.

Get a Narcan rescue kit for free by ordering one online at bit.ly/3phnx1X , finding an available place to pick up a rescue kit at bit.ly/3M0cvb3 , or by picking up a kit at Lorain County Public Health.

Visit the Harm Reduction Clinic at The Nord Center at 3150 Clifton Avenue, Lorain to exchange syringes, pick up fentanyl testing strips, and get support.

Know that recovery is possible. Call 1-800-888-6161 when you’re ready to ask for help.

For more information, visit LorainCountyHealth.com or call 440-322-6367.

