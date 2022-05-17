2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lorain County officials send warning amid spike in opioid cases

Urologists analyze stewardship of opioid and antibiotic prescribing.
Urologists analyze stewardship of opioid and antibiotic prescribing.(PRNewswire)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Health Department sent a public warning on May 16 after reporting a recent spike in opioid overdoses within the county

There were three spikes in the last three weeks, in comparison to the five from May 2021 to now, according to a press release from the department.

“If you are using drugs that are not from a pharmacy, do not use alone, and have Narcan with you,” Lorain County Health Commissioner Mark Adams, MPH, REHS, said in a comment.

The department said street drugs, along with any drug not prescribed to a certain individual may contain deadly amounts of Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that the public can’t see, taste or smell.

Fentanyl can also be in the form of fake pills that are sold as Adderall, Xanax and oxycodone, the department said.

The department also provided a list of available resources in the county:

  • Never use alone, call 1-800-484-3731.
  • Get a Narcan rescue kit for free by ordering one online at bit.ly/3phnx1X, finding an available place to pick up a rescue kit at bit.ly/3M0cvb3, or by picking up a kit at Lorain County Public Health.
  • Visit the Harm Reduction Clinic at The Nord Center at 3150 Clifton Avenue, Lorain to exchange syringes, pick up fentanyl testing strips, and get support.
  • Know that recovery is possible. Call 1-800-888-6161 when you’re ready to ask for help.

For more information, visit LorainCountyHealth.com or call 440-322-6367.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Summit County horse euthanized after testing positive for incurable virus
This is a rendering of the Cleveland Clinic's new Neurological Institute that will be built...
Cleveland Clinic announces $1.3 billion in expansion projects
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches from the dugout in the fourth inning of a...
7 Guardians coaching staff members in MLB Health and Safety protocols after ‘multiple positive COVID-19 tests’
Flags were ordered to half staff.
Gov. Mike DeWine orders flags lowered to honor 1 million Americans killed by COVID-19