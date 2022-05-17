Lorain man charged after deadly carjacking

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain man was charged with murder after a deadly carjacking on May 17, according to the Lorain Police Department.

Police received a call at 9:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Oberlin Avenue and found John Jarnagin, 68, who was severely stabbed after being carjacked , according to a news release.

Jarnagin died from his injuries, police said.

After finding the stolen car within an hour and less than a mile from the scene, the ensuing investigation led officers to believe that it was a targeted attack, the news release said.

Police found the suspect, Glenn Bragg, 45, who was arrested at around 2 p.m. near the scene, the release said.

Bragg was charged with murder, police confirmed.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released

