North Ridgeville firefighters battle house fire

Several other fire departments provided mutual aid
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple westside fire departments battled a house fire located at 35150 Spruce Street in North Ridgeville Tuesday afternoon.

One person was inside at the time that person got out, and no one was injured.

It took crews about 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

The house next door also suffered some damage.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

