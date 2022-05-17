North Ridgeville firefighters battle house fire

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple westside fire departments battled a house fire located at 35150 Spruce Street in North Ridgeville Tuesday afternoon.

One person was inside at the time that person got out, and no one was injured.

It took crews about 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

The house next door also suffered some damage.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

