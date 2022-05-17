2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain on the way Wednesday as warmer air builds back in

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dry and cooler air mass in place today. Sunny to partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the 60s. We drop into the 40s tonight. A warm front approaches the region tomorrow. A round of rain develops late morning and afternoon. The rain doesn’t look too heavy at this time. Generally under a quarter of an inch. Warmer air makes a return on Thursday. The sky turns partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures well in the 70s to around 80 degrees. We could see out first 90 degree day on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: A few pop-up storms early in the evening; cooler through Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: A few pop-up storms early in the evening; cooler through Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: A few pop-up storms early in the evening; cooler through Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: A few pop-up storms early in the evening; cooler through Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: A few pop-up storms early in the evening; cooler through Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: A few pop-up storms early in the evening; cooler through Wednesday
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 5/16/2022