Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain on the way Wednesday as warmer air builds back in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dry and cooler air mass in place today. Sunny to partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the 60s. We drop into the 40s tonight. A warm front approaches the region tomorrow. A round of rain develops late morning and afternoon. The rain doesn’t look too heavy at this time. Generally under a quarter of an inch. Warmer air makes a return on Thursday. The sky turns partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures well in the 70s to around 80 degrees. We could see out first 90 degree day on Friday.

