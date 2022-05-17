Principals reject plan that would have allowed Ohio student-athletes to receive paid endorsements

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association said a proposal that would have allowed student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness was rejected.

The proposal was voted down 538 to 254, according to the OHSAA.

High school principals from throughout Ohio voted through Monday on the proposal, which would have been similar to how college athletes are eligible to receive paid endorsements.

“Every year, the referendum voting process shows that our member schools have a voice in this democratic process,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said. “Our office was very pleased with the discussion and insights our schools expressed this spring as we met with them about each of the 14 proposals. If NIL is going to enter the Ohio interscholastic landscape, we want the schools to be the ones to make that determination.”

Casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs, and tobacco companies would not have been permitted to enter into endorsement agreements with high school athletes. Additionally, the logos, names, or mascots from the OHSAA and the state’s high schools could not be used in the endorsements.

Twelve referendum items were approved during the most recent voting session.

