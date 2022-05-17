2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Principals reject plan that would have allowed Ohio student-athletes to receive paid endorsements

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association said a proposal that would have allowed student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness was rejected.

The proposal was voted down 538 to 254, according to the OHSAA.

High school principals from throughout Ohio voted through Monday on the proposal, which would have been similar to how college athletes are eligible to receive paid endorsements.

“Every year, the referendum voting process shows that our member schools have a voice in this democratic process,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said. “Our office was very pleased with the discussion and insights our schools expressed this spring as we met with them about each of the 14 proposals. If NIL is going to enter the Ohio interscholastic landscape, we want the schools to be the ones to make that determination.”

Casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs, and tobacco companies would not have been permitted to enter into endorsement agreements with high school athletes. Additionally, the logos, names, or mascots from the OHSAA and the state’s high schools could not be used in the endorsements.

Twelve referendum items were approved during the most recent voting session.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

California churchgoers hold down shooting suspect
Cleveland Browns player says his doctor died attacking gunman at California church
Overtime 5-16-2022
Overtime 5-16-2022
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Cleveland Cavaliers G Rajon Rondo allegedly pulls gun on mother of his 2 kids, reports say
Cleveland Browns new quarterback Deshaun Watson holds his jersey during a news conference at...
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to meet with NFL amid investigation, claims of sexual assault and harassment