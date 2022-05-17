Ravenna felon convicted of domestic violence arrested for possession of firearms, sheriff says

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna man was arrested after being indicted by a federal Grand Jury for possessing firearms as a felon who was also previously convicted of domestic violence, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The indictment came from Cleveland on May 11.

According to PCSO, Calvin Rogers was charged with:

being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition

possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence

The indictment alleged that Rogers was in possession of a Smith and Wesson, model M&P 2.0, 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol loaded with fifteen rounds of 9mm ammunition, Zuchowski stated.

PCSO said Rogers is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to the following convictions:

Burglary and two felony domestic violence convictions - Portage County

Attempted kidnapping with a firearm specification - Cuyahoga County

Domestic violence - Portage County

Domestic violence - Cuyahoga County

Domestic violence - Portage County

A Portage County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit saw Rogers at his home in the 620 block of South Meridian Street and arrested him on the outstanding federal warrant on May 12 and taken to the Portage County Justice Center, according to PCSO.

