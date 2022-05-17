Speeding motorcyclist crashes into vehicle, curb during pursuit in Parma (dash camera video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department released dash camera video that shows the high-speed pursuit of a reckless motorcyclist who eventually lost control and crashed.

Video shows the motorcyclist, later identified as 28-year-old Dave Merrick, on a 2007 Yamaha illegally pass a Parma police officer using the center turn lane on Brookpark Road near Knollwood Drive on May 13 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Parma police said the officer turned his overhead lights and siren on and pursued Merrick for a short time, but the suspect was able to pull away while traveling at speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour.

Less than two minutes since the chase started, Merrick struck another vehicle with his motorcycle, causing him to lose control and crash into a curb on Brookpark Road near Ridge Road.

Merrick, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and found unresponsive at the scene of the crash, according to Parma police. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Parma police did not know at the time the chase started, but Brook Park officers were involved in a separate earlier pursuit involving Merrick before it was eventually terminated.

Merrick was charged with reckless operation and OVI. An additional charge is possible for failure to comply with an order of signal of a police officer.

