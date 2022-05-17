GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop with a K-9 led deputies to arrest a driver after suspected cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and marijuana were found in the car, the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

This was thanks to a targeted enforcement event on Madison Road along the eastern portion of Geauga County led by the sheriff’s office, patrol, and narcotics personnel on May 11, GCSO said.

Deputies saw a Ford Mustang commit a traffic violation on Madison Road near the Kinsman Road intersection and conducted a traffic stop to investigate, according to GCSO.

GCSO said the driver, identified as John Smith, displayed numerous physical criminal indicators as he spoke to deputies roadside.

The indicators led deputies to request GCSO K-9 Rotar to assist with an exterior search of the Mustang, according to GCSO.

Rotar arrived on scene and conducted an open-air search of the Mustang and alerted deputies for a trained final response for narcotic odors, GCSO said.

As the Mustang was searched, deputies learned Smith tried to destroy powder cocaine roadside before speaking to them, according to GCSO.

GCSO said deputies found the following during the search:

a large amount of suspected powder cocaine

crystal methamphetamine

a bulk number of unidentified pills

marijuana

criminal tools commonly seen in drug trafficking investigations

bulk cash

Smith was taken into custody and charged with possession of drugs (a first-degree felony), according to the GCSO.

GCSO said more charges may be forthcoming after the case is presented to a Geauga County Grand Jury.

“This is just another great example of area law enforcement working tirelessly to combat any and all criminal activity occurring within Geauga County,” Hildenbrand stated.

Suspected cocaine, crystal meth, marijuana seized in Geauga County traffic stop, sheriff says (Geauga County Sheriff's Office)

