Traffic fatalities up 10% in Ohio, 10.5% nationwide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released their latest fatality estimates showing a 10.5% increase in fatalities from 2020 to 2021. In total, 42,915 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes which is the most since 2005, with the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety (Advocates) saying Ohio also experienced a 10% increase in fatalities.

Many categories saw increases include: “Fatalities across a number of categories increased from 2020 to 2021, including pedestrians (+13 percent), crashes involving a large truck (+13 percent), speeding (+five percent) and alcohol-involved crashes (+five percent)”.

Annual crash fatalities have increased 32% since 2011, showing that this has become a trend. Advocates says that reckless driving including speeding, impairment and lack of seat belt use have been major factors in the fatalities, all expanding when the pandemic began.

Advocates has released a report with ideas on how to save more lives on the roads:

“Every state has an opportunity to take commonsense steps that will reduce motor vehicle crashes, deaths and injuries. The 19 the annual Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws released by Advocates in January details the hundreds of lifesaving traffic laws that need to be passed at the state level. Enacting proven safety laws, setting speed limits that account for the entirety of the roadway environment as opposed to the common practice of focusing on average vehicle speeds, utilizing automated enforcement programs to deter speeding and red-light running, and undertaking safety-focused roadway infrastructure upgrades can and must occur expeditiously.”

