1 dead after driver hits semi in wrong-way crash on SR-83

1 dead after driver hits semi in wrong-way crash on SR-83(Source: Wooster Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - One is dead after a pickup truck hit a semi in a wrong-way crash on May 16.

The crash happened around 6:21 p.m. in the southbound lane of SR-83 past Cleveland Road, according to a news release, clarifying drivers were traveling in single lanes separated by concrete barriers due to construction in the area.

Keith Rakosky, 53, was heading southbound in a Dodge pickup truck when he went the wrong direction and entered the northbound lane, the release said.

The pickup then struck a Freightliner semi head-on, the release said.

Rakosky had to be pulled from the pickup by the Wooster Fire Department and EMS workers and transported to the Wooster Community Hospital, police said.

He was then taken to Akron City Hospital by Lifeflight where he died from his injuries, police confirmed.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, police said.

Upon investigation of the crash, police said they found full and empty alcohol containers in the pickup.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

