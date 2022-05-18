2 Strong 4 Bullies
15-year-old Euclid teenager missing since April

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen since April 28.

Kyrayah Brown
Kyrayah Brown((Source: NCMEC))

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Kyrayah Brown may still be in the Euclid or Cleveland area.

If you have any information, please call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or Euclid police at 216-731-1234.

