15-year-old Euclid teenager missing since April

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen since April 28.

Kyrayah Brown ((Source: NCMEC))

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Kyrayah Brown may still be in the Euclid or Cleveland area.

If you have any information, please call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or Euclid police at 216-731-1234.

