17-year-old Chardon teen reported missing after leaving work

Victoria Warner (Source: Geauga County Sheriff)
Victoria Warner (Source: Geauga County Sheriff)((Source: Geauga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old Chardon girl was reported missing Tuesday after she failed to return home from work.

According to Geauga County Sheriff deputies, Victoria Warner was last seen at the Bob Evans on Meadowlands Drive around 9 p.m.

Deputies said it is believed she left with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle.

Family members said she was wearing black eye makeup and her ears and left nostril are pierced.

Anyone with information is asked to call to call Geauga County Sheriff deputies at 440-286-1234.

