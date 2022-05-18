2 Strong 4 Bullies
28-year-old woman shot while riding in a car in Akron

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the suspects who open-fired on a car in the 900 block of East Avenue, hitting a 28-year-old woman and causing life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, a 52-year-old man was driving down East Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when he noticed a car driving erratically behind him.

The 52-year-old told officers he slowed down and was pulling over so the vehicle could pass him, when someone in the suspect’s car fired several shots.

One of the bullets struck his passenger, a 28-year-old woman.

Akron police said the 52-year-old immediately drove the woman to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The 52-year-old was not injured. No names are being released at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call 330-375-2490.

