3 indicted for the death of a man in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men were charged in connection to the death of a man found in Tuscarawas County on May 17 by Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer, according to Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

The man, who police previously identified on Sunday as John Bashline, 37, from Powhatan Point, was found in a car at 4:34 a.m. on McKee Road near the Trinity Twin City Hospital, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Sheriffs previously said Bashline was shot in the chest prior to being found after an investigation by the Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office.

Dalbert Sanders, 36, from Uhrichsville, Michael Reynolds, 37, from Uhrichsville, and Dominic Reynolds, 26, from Urichsville, were all indicted on various charges, according to a Facebook post from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanders was indicted on five charges, according to the Facebook post:

Involuntary manslaughter with a 3-year firearm specification, a third-degree felony

Reckless homicide, a third-degree felony

Tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony

Gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony

Using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor

Michael Reynolds was indicted on two charges, according to the Facebook post:

Tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony

Gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony

Dominic Reynolds was indicted on two charges, according to the Facebook post:

Tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony

Gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony

Officers told 19 News trial dates have not been scheduled yet.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

