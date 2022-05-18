2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 indicted for the death of a man in Tuscarawas County

Three men were arrested in connection to the death of a man found in Tuscarawas County,...
Three men were arrested in connection to the death of a man found in Tuscarawas County, according to Sheriff Orvis Campbell(Source: Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men were charged in connection to the death of a man found in Tuscarawas County on May 17 by Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer, according to Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

The man, who police previously identified on Sunday as John Bashline, 37, from Powhatan Point, was found in a car at 4:34 a.m. on McKee Road near the Trinity Twin City Hospital, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Man found dead in the back seat of a car in Tuscarawas County, police say

Sheriffs previously said Bashline was shot in the chest prior to being found after an investigation by the Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office.

3 men arrested in connection of the death of a man in Tuscarawas County

Dalbert Sanders, 36, from Uhrichsville, Michael Reynolds, 37, from Uhrichsville, and Dominic Reynolds, 26, from Urichsville, were all indicted on various charges, according to a Facebook post from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanders was indicted on five charges, according to the Facebook post:

  • Involuntary manslaughter with a 3-year firearm specification, a third-degree felony
  • Reckless homicide, a third-degree felony
  • Tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony
  • Gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony
  • Using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor

Michael Reynolds was indicted on two charges, according to the Facebook post:

  • Tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony
  • Gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony

Dominic Reynolds was indicted on two charges, according to the Facebook post:

  • Tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony
  • Gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony

Officers told 19 News trial dates have not been scheduled yet.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

Garbage truck driver dumps trash on street after items catch on fire in Westlake.
Garbage truck driver dumps trash after items catch on fire in Westlake (photos included)
Dr. Ron Rusnak is the Stark County Coroner.
Coroners using CT scanners for less invasive exams
Garbage truck driver dumps trash after items catch on fire in Westlake (photos included)
Garbage truck driver dumps trash after items catch on fire in Westlake (photos included)
Coroners using CT scanners for less invasive exams
Coroners using CT scanners for less invasive exams