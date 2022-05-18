Arraignment for Lorain man charged in deadly carjacking

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Lorain man accused of stabbing a man to death during a carjacking Tuesday, is scheduled to be arraigned in Lorain Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon.

Lorain police said Glenn Bragg attacked John Jarnagin, 68, of Lorain, around 9:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Oberlin Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said Jarnagin was found in the parking lot suffering from severe stab wounds. He died shortly afterwards from his injuries.

Within an hour, officers said they found Jarnagin’s car less than a mile from the scene.

Bragg was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the murder scene, according to police.

Bragg is charged with murder.

Lorain police said they do not believe this was a random attack.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.