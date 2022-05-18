2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Arraignment for Lorain man charged in deadly carjacking

(Source: MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Lorain man accused of stabbing a man to death during a carjacking Tuesday, is scheduled to be arraigned in Lorain Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon.

Lorain police said Glenn Bragg attacked John Jarnagin, 68, of Lorain, around 9:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Oberlin Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said Jarnagin was found in the parking lot suffering from severe stab wounds. He died shortly afterwards from his injuries.

Within an hour, officers said they found Jarnagin’s car less than a mile from the scene.

Bragg was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the murder scene, according to police.

Bragg is charged with murder.

Lorain police said they do not believe this was a random attack.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who streamed ‘non-compliance’ at Westlake hotel
Kyrayah Brown (Source: NCMEC)
15-year-old Euclid teenager missing since April
FILE
Swastika found painted on campus of Kent State University
Victoria Warner (Source: Geauga County Sheriff)
17-year-old Chardon teen reported missing after leaving work