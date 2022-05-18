2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car hauler stolen by white truck in Plymouth, police say

Car hauler stolen by white truck in Plymouth, police say
Car hauler stolen by white truck in Plymouth, police say(Plymouth Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ohio (WOIO) - A trailer was recently stolen in Plymouth, police said, and officers need help finding who took it.

The trailer was a car hauler taken with the suspect’s white GMC or Chevy truck with a full-length light bar on top and is missing its tailgate, according to police.

Take a close look at this picture of the suspect’s truck and the stolen trailer shared by Plymouth Police:

Car hauler stolen by white truck in Plymouth, police say
Car hauler stolen by white truck in Plymouth, police say(Plymouth Police)
Car hauler stolen by white truck in Plymouth, police say
Car hauler stolen by white truck in Plymouth, police say(Plymouth Police)

If you have any information on the suspect or this theft, call Ofc. Hoffman at 419-687-3371 or email jhoffman@plymouthoh.org.

