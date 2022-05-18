PLYMOUTH, Ohio (WOIO) - A trailer was recently stolen in Plymouth, police said, and officers need help finding who took it.

The trailer was a car hauler taken with the suspect’s white GMC or Chevy truck with a full-length light bar on top and is missing its tailgate, according to police.

Take a close look at this picture of the suspect’s truck and the stolen trailer shared by Plymouth Police:

Car hauler stolen by white truck in Plymouth, police say (Plymouth Police)

If you have any information on the suspect or this theft, call Ofc. Hoffman at 419-687-3371 or email jhoffman@plymouthoh.org.

