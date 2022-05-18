Cleveland Cavaliers hit the lottery, are awarded No. 14 Pick in 2022 NBA Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers were awarded the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft on May 17.

The Cavs went into Tuesday’s draft lottery with a 2.4 percent chance of cracking the top-4 picks this year, with a 97.6 percent chance of being awarded the No. 14 overall pick, according to Vegas gambling odds.

Cleveland held the lowest odds in the lottery of being first on the board with 0.5 percent odds, compared to the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, who had last year’s No. 1 overall pick, which all three teams hold a 14 percent chance to be awarded the No. 1 pick.

The 44-32 Cavs, finishing above .500 for the first time since LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, could only be awarded pick No.’s 1, 2, 3, 4 or14.

Last year’s draft for Cleveland landed them USC forward Evan Mobley, a Rookie of the Year finalist.

This year’s pick for Cleveland will be the first time in the club’s history that they will be drafting at No. 14, according to DraftExpress.

The pick will be the lowest selection for the Cavs since 2012 when the team drafted Tyler Zeller, who currently plays for the Boston Celtics, at No. 17.

The NBA Draft starts at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on June 23 in Brooklyn.

