Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Other passengers told 19 News Det. Steve Loomis was kicked off plane because he wouldn’t stop recording unruly passenger.
By Jim Nelson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people, including an unruly woman and a well-known Cleveland detective, were removed from a Frontier Airlines plane Monday on the tarmac of Hopkins International Airport.

Two witnesses told 19 News that Det. Steve Loomis was not directly involved in the original incident, but was forced off the plane at the order of the flight crew after he wouldn’t stop recording the unruly passenger on his cell phone.

Loomis is the former president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association.

“There was a lady out of control making accusations,” said current president Jeff Follmer. “Steve did the smart thing, he was videotaping. We all know how important videotaping is. You’d think the airlines would want something like that to protect them.”

It’s unclear who, if anyone, upset the woman before her tirade.

A civilian passenger who was traveling on the Phoenix-bound flight, captured an audio recording of the woman as she shouted for several minutes.

“Just out of the blue she started yelling,” said Ken Henline. “The [flight attendant] tried calming her down, but she wasn’t listening at all.”

Frontier Airlines did not respond to a request for comment.

Airport spokesperson John Goersmeyer confirmed three passengers were removed from the aircraft.

Loomis was with a small group of detectives flying to Phoenix for a law enforcement seminar.

No additional details were immediately available.

