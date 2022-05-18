Coast Guard urges responsibility during National Safe Boating Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For National Safe Boating Week, the U.S. Coast Guard is reminding all boaters about the safety skills needed to avoid accidents on the waters this summer. According to the Coast Guard, drowning was the cause of death for four out of every five boating fatality in 2020, 86% of those were not wearing a life jacket.

“Remember, the best life jacket is the one you will wear,” Yvonne Pentz, communications director of the National Safe Boating Council, said, “Whether you’re going fishing or just enjoying a ride on the boat, boat like a pro and make sure you’re prepared for the adventure.”

Below are some tips for boaters to stay safe this summer:

Take a boating safety course. Gain valuable knowledge and on-water experience in a boating safety course with many options for novice to experienced boaters.

Check equipment. Schedule a free vessel safety check with local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons to make sure all essential equipment is present, working and in good condition.

Make a float plan. Always let someone on shore know the trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information, boat type and registration, and communication equipment on board.

Wear a life jacket. Make sure everyone wears a life jacket – every time. A stowed life jacket is no use in an emergency.

Use an engine cut-off device – it’s the law. An engine cut-off device, or engine cut-off switch, is a proven safety device to stop the boat’s engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard.

Watch the weather. Always check the forecast before departing on the water and frequently during the excursion.

Know what’s going on around you at all times. Nearly a quarter of all reported boating accidents in 2020 were caused by operator inattention or improper lookout.

Know where you’re going and travel at safe speeds. Be familiar with the area, local boating speed zones and always travel at a safe speed.

Never boat under the influence. A BUI is involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities. Always designate a sober skipper.

Keep in touch. Have more than one communication device that works when wet. VHF radios, emergency locator beacons, satellite phones, and cell phones can all be important devices in an emergency.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.