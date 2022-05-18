Garbage truck driver dumps trash after items catch on fire in Westlake (photos included)

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not a sight most are accustomed to seeing: a garbage truck barreling down the road with smoke and flames coming out the back.

“I started screaming, Ohmygosh it’s on fire, what is happening and he goes, I’m calling the fire department now,” said Debbie Korce, Westlake resident, speaking of the driver.

She was in her driveway on Monroe Trail when she pulled out her phone and started snapping photos.

The driver wasn’t hurt and fire officials say he did everything right per Rumpke company protocol: he dumped the contents of his truck in a safe area on the street.

When Westlake firefighters got to the scene, they worked to put the fire out.

19 News cameras were rolling as it took hours to clean up the mess and at least two dump trucks to haul the mess away.

Fire officials say they’re not sure what started the fire but a 19 News crew spotted tires, grills, wheels, sofa cushions and other items in the charred mess. Sanitation workers said people need to be careful how they dispose of flammables, pool chemicals, batteries, paint, ashes, and other items.

Korce says she’s grateful it didn’t spread to her house or other homes.

“It was very scary,” she said. “It just kept popping, it sounded like gunfire,” said Korce. “ I tell ya, people need to be careful what they put in the trash because something ignited and the outcome could’ve been different,” she said.

Officials say you can go to your city’s website for a list of items you can’t throw away in the trash or you can simply read the label to find out how to dispose of it.

