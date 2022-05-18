Gravestone for resident who died over 240 years ago recovered from banks of Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men looking for an old fishing spot on the Cuyahoga River stumbled across a historic artifact.

Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters announced that a centuries-old gravestone that was found along the riverbank was successfully retrieved on Monday.

The name Thadius Peck and date 1711 to 1781 can be seen etched on the 200-pound gravestone.

“We know that the Peck surname is an early surname associated with the Western Reserve in the Cuyahoga Falls area with Sherman Peck as the city’s first Marshall and Julius S. Peck, who owned a large parcel of land downriver near the Gorge,” Shawn Andrews, of the Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society, said. “The Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society is excited to continue researching the provenance of Thadius Peck’s stone.”

Richard and John Ryan initially discovered the “odd-shaped” stone in April in a clearing near the city’s Front Street boat launch as the two men searched for an old fishing spot that they used to visit. City officials said they noticed the etching, cleaned off the moss, and revealed Peck’s gravestone.

“As a lifelong resident of the City of Cuyahoga Falls, I have always been intrigued with the founding of our city and how it came to be,” Mayor Walters said.

Historical society members said the city of Cuyahoga Falls was founded in 1812, meaning Peck would have settled before that time period.

Peck’s gravestone will now be housed at the Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.