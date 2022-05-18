2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man shot in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man in his 50′s was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after being shot on the city’s West side.

According to Cleveland police, the victim was shot in the 7200 block of Colgate Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

This is in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

EMS said the victim, whose name has not been released, is in critical condition.

There are no arrests.

