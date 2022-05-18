2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Man shot in head overnight near Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood

Overnight shooting scene on Cleveland's East side
Overnight shooting scene on Cleveland's East side(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police responded to a shooting overnight on the city’s East side.

Calls for shots fired were reported before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of East 129th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Cleveland EMS and officials on the scene told 19 News a man in his early 20s was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Paramedics took the victim to University Hospitals in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

