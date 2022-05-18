Man shot in head overnight near Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police responded to a shooting overnight on the city’s East side.

Calls for shots fired were reported before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of East 129th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Cleveland EMS and officials on the scene told 19 News a man in his early 20s was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Paramedics took the victim to University Hospitals in critical condition.

24 Year old male GSW to the head. E129th at Arlington. Transported in Critical condition to University Hospitals. pic.twitter.com/RfaBZWtsCX — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 18, 2022

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.