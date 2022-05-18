2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man in wheelchair injured in hit-skip accident in Norwalk

(Source: MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - Norwalk police are looking for the driver who struck a man in a wheelchair Tuesday evening and then fled the scene.

According to Norwalk police, the accident happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Milan Avenue and League Street.

The driver of a full-sized, blue Chevy Silverado was turning right onto Milan Avenue when he struck the man who was in a marked crosswalk, said police.

Multiple witnesses called 911.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. O’Neil at 419-668-3311.

