The mystery of Kurt Sova: 40 years unsolved

Kurt Sova as a teenager
Kurt Sova as a teenager((Source: Family))
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At 17, Kurt Sova disappeared after going to a Halloween party in 1981.

He went missing for several days, then turned up dead.

Was it a murder, a cover-up or an accident?

After the case is reopened, we search for answers with his brother and lead investigators.

40 years since suspicious death of teenager Kurt Sova, case goes cold again

Uncovering lies to solve a cold case: Experts reveal challenges at CrowdSolve

