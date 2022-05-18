The mystery of Kurt Sova: 40 years unsolved

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At 17, Kurt Sova disappeared after going to a Halloween party in 1981.

He went missing for several days, then turned up dead.

Was it a murder, a cover-up or an accident?

After the case is reopened, we search for answers with his brother and lead investigators.

