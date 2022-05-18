2 Strong 4 Bullies
North Ridgeville youth pastor, his wife sentenced for sex crimes involving a minor

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville youth pastor and his wife will be sentenced by a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge on Wednesday for criminal charges involving sex with a minor.

David Walker, who served as a youth pastor at churches in Cleveland and North Olmsted. pleaded guilty in March to six counts of attempted sexual battery and one count of endangering children.

Walker’s wife, Anna, also previously pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children and one count of assault, according to court records.

According to investigators, the Walkers assaulted a female victim between May 2005 and December 2007. She was a parishioner and a member of the church youth group at the time.

This story will be updated.

