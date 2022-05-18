Northeast Ohio Weather: Temperatures expected to soar 90 degrees or higher to end the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More cloud cover today and some light rain in the area this afternoon. This will be in advance of warmer air that will be building in the rest of the week. Afternoon temperatures today in the 60s. Scattered light showers around tonight. Rain amounts look to be less than a quarter inch with this system. A mostly cloudy morning tomorrow followed by a partly cloudy afternoon. High temperatures will be well in the 70s to around 80 degrees. The warmest air mass this year so far will be in place Friday. A strong south wind sets up with potential wind gusts around 40 mph at times. We see no reason why most afternoon temperatures get to at least 90 degrees. It’ll be pretty humid as well. The heat index in the middle 90s at times. Look for a hot start to the weekend as the next cold front approaches.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.