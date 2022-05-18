2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio health department director holds COVID-19 briefing

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health will host a press conference on Wednesday morning to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

Remarks from Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Dr. Joe Gastaldo, the medical director of infectious diseases with Ohio Health, are scheduled for 10 a.m.

The Ohio Department of Health’s update on May 12 reported 2,724,041 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

This story will be updated.

