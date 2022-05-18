2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who streamed ‘non-compliance’ at Westlake hotel

Nicholas Stokel
Nicholas Stokel(Source: Westlake police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police are applauding their “training, equipment, and professionalism” after officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express for a man who refused to leave the property.

Officers were initially called to the hotel over the weekend to question a 38-year-old man who allegedly tried using a stolen credit card that was declined, according to the Westlake Police Department.

The suspect, later identified by police as Nicholas Stokel, then live streamed “his non-compliance” as officers confronted him in the hotel lobby.

Police can be heard giving numerous commands during Stokel’s videos, but he refused to remove his completely-concealed hand from a draw-string bag.

**WARNING: The videos contain explicit language**

“The suspect’s behavior could easily have led to an officer-involved shooting. Despite the non-compliance and threats from the perpetrator, our officers peacefully brought the man into custody after he finally removed his hand from the bag,” the Westlake Police Department shared on Facebook.

Police eventually took Stokel into custody and discovered that he did not have a gun. He is now facing criminal charges for receiving stolen property, aggravated menacing, and inducing panic.

