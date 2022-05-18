Rain postpones Wednesday’s Guardians game until May 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians postponed the game scheduled for May 18 due to steady rain pouring over Progressive Field.

The matchup against the Cincinnati Reds has been rescheduled for 1:10 p.m. on May 19.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game can attend Thursday’s afternoon game using the same ticket without taking any further action.

Gates will open at noon.

Ticketholders who are unable to attend the rescheduled game must exchange it for one of 28 other game options before 1 p.m. on Thursday in their My Tickets account.

