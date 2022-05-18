Summit County man shot while selling car to man he met online

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man was shot in the stomach while trying to sell his car to a man he met on an online site, said Akron police.

According to officers, the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of S. Arlington Street.

The victim told officers he and the suspect met at the agreed location and the suspect shot him after an argument.

The victim’s girlfriend drove him to Summa Hospital, where officers said his injury is not life-threatening.

Police said the shooter remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

