Swastika found painted on campus of Kent State University

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State police said a swastika was found painted on the university’s campus.

Officials said in a statement released on Wednesday morning that it’s not known at this time when the anti-Semitic symbol was painted at the campus:

“Kent State Police are investigating the recent appearance of a swastika painted on the Kent Campus. We are not sure exactly when it was painted, but in the aftermath of the massacre in Buffalo, New York, its appearance serves as a reminder of the threat of extremism and the need for all of us to denounce the growing wave of racism, intolerance and violence in our nation. Kent State is committed to creating a community of kindness and respect, and the recent appearance of this symbol of hate is a reminder of the work ahead of us during perilous times.

For students in need, or for individuals who are concerned about a student’s mental well-being, Counseling and Psychological Services is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 330-672-2487. University employees in need of support may contact IMPACT Solutions at 1-800-227-6007, which is available 24 hours a day.”

The discovery of the offensive symbol at Kent State University comes during the same week a Lake Catholic lacrosse student-athlete allegedly wore a swastika on his leg during a game against Orange High School.

