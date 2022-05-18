Youngstown man on parole for attempted murder found with loaded gun in Portage County, sheriff says

EDINBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop led deputies to find a loaded gun illegally possessed by a Youngstown man on active patrol for attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The traffic stop was conducted on I-76 in Edinburg Township for traffic violations on May 10, according to PCSO.

PCSO identified the driver as Kermit Harris and his passenger as another Youngstown resident.

K-9 Karo of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit conducted an open-air sniff on the outside of the car during the investigation, which resulted in a positive alert, according to PCSO.

A search of the car led deputies to recover a loaded Taurus, 9mm semi-automatic pistol, PCSO said.

Neither Harris nor his passenger possessed a CCW permit and both denied having any knowledge of the firearm, according to PCSO.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit (PCSODVCU) teamed up with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on scene to assist with the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

PCSO said deputies learned Harris was on active parole through the Adult Parole Authority (APA) for the following offenses:

attempted murder with a firearm specification and a peace officer specification

two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification and a peace officer specification

two counts of aggravated burglary with a firearm specification and a peace officer specification

robbery and burglary

disrupting public service

receiving stolen property

According to PCSO, Harris served 23 years at the Ohio Department of Correction and Rehabilitation before being released on parole in 2020.

He was taken to the Portage County Justice Center where he was booked on a parole holder, PCSO said.

The case will be forwarded to the PCSO’s federal partners at the ATF for review and possible federal prosecution, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said its Drug and Violent Crime Unit is committed to drug and crime interdiction in an effort to keep our citizens, businesses, and communities safe.

If you know of or are suspicious of any drug or violent criminal activity, report it to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit by calling 330-296-8626 or by emailing crimetips@portageco.com.

