17-year-old Elyria girl missing since May 12

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police said 17-year-old Sheveria Townsend is missing after she did not return home from Elyria High School on May 12, and officers need help finding her.

Townsend was described as 5′5″ tall, 160 pounds, with brown/red hair, and brown eyes.

It is unknown what she was wearing.

Police said anyone found harboring Townsend will be criminally charged.

Call Elyria Police Dispatch at 440-323-3302 if you have any information on where Townsend is.

Sheveria Townsend (Elyria Police)

