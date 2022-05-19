Alliance officer with ‘biggest and kindest heart’ dies from unexpected medical issue
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Alliance police officers are mourning the death of one of their own.
Patrolman Joseph Amabeli died Wednesday from an “unexpected medical issue”, according to a statement on the Alliance Police Facebook page.
Officer Amabeli’s law enforcement career began in Sebring and he then transferred to the Alliance Police Department in December 2015.
Alliance police said Officer Amabeli received numerous commendations for his work and was well-liked by the public he served.
“We are going to miss the hell out of your goat herding skills, “Ha-yaaa!” yelling in the background of radio traffic, voice impersonations, awkward clumsiness, photoshopping officers’ heads on barely appropriate memes and the biggest and kindest heart”. It’s so hard to think you won’t be here to signal on for the next shift in Car 48, but we know you will always be with us and we will NEVER forget you,” wrote one Alliance police officer.
Several neighboring police agencies also posted tributes for Officer Amabeli.
