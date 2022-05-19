Alliance officer with ‘biggest and kindest heart’ dies from unexpected medical issue

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Alliance police officers are mourning the death of one of their own.

Patrolman Joseph Amabeli died Wednesday from an “unexpected medical issue”, according to a statement on the Alliance Police Facebook page.

Officer Amabeli’s law enforcement career began in Sebring and he then transferred to the Alliance Police Department in December 2015.

Alliance police said Officer Amabeli received numerous commendations for his work and was well-liked by the public he served.

“We are going to miss the hell out of your goat herding skills, “Ha-yaaa!” yelling in the background of radio traffic, voice impersonations, awkward clumsiness, photoshopping officers’ heads on barely appropriate memes and the biggest and kindest heart”. It’s so hard to think you won’t be here to signal on for the next shift in Car 48, but we know you will always be with us and we will NEVER forget you,” wrote one Alliance police officer.

Several neighboring police agencies also posted tributes for Officer Amabeli.

Thoughts and prayers for the Amabeli family and the Alliance Police Department. You will be missed Joe 🙏🙏🙏 Posted by Hartville Police Department on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Joseph Amabeli’s family and the City of Alliance Police Department. We are thankful for his service and dedication to his community. 💙🖤𝑯𝑬𝑹𝑶𝑬𝑺 𝑨𝑹𝑬 𝑵𝑬𝑽𝑬𝑹 𝑭𝑶𝑹𝑮𝑶𝑻𝑻𝑬𝑵🖤💙 Posted by Uniontown Police Department on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.