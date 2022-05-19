2 Strong 4 Bullies
Attic fire causes $70K damage to Elyria home

(Source: Elyria firefighters)
(Source: Elyria firefighters)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-family home in Elyria was heavily damaged Wednesday evening after a fire started in the attic.

According to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti, the fire started around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Lake Avenue.

Chief Pronesti said crews were on the scene within four minutes and the fire was under control in 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Nobody was injured, but Chief Pronesti said the home is now uninhabitable.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

