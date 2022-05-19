Brother, sister ordered to pay $20K for cutting down a tree in the Metroparks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brother and sister were each convicted of one count of theft after they cut down a 200-year-old Black Walnut tree in the Cleveland Metroparks Mill Stream Run Reservation in September 2021.

Todd Jones, 57, and Laurel Hoffman, 54, contracted a tree felling company to remove the Black Walnut tree, which was located more than seven feet from Jones’s property in Strongsville, said Cuyahoga County prosecutors.

Jones and Hoffman then sold the wood to the tree felling company for $2,000. The wood was then sold to a sawmill in Geauga County, said Cuyahoga County prosecutors.

Cleveland Metroparks police officers said the tree was worth over $28,000 and the cost to replace the tree and fix the surrounding damage was over $100,000.

“These siblings purposefully destroyed invaluable park property for their own personal profit, and we cannot allow those destructive actions to occur without consequence,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “Our regional park system is our greatest community asset, and we take our duty to protect it very seriously.”

Jones and Hoffman were given a six months suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay the Cleveland Metroparks $20,000.

The siblings paid their restitution in full on May 18.

“The forests of our Emerald Necklace are to be conserved for generations,” said Jennifer Grieser, Cleveland Metroparks Director of Natural Resources. “While this more than 200-year-old tree cannot be replaced, thanks to the County Prosecutor’s Office the restitution from this case will support tree plantings for the future.”

