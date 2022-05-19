Cleveland Heights ‘Shared Spaces’ program hopes to help restaurants recover from pandemic

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren is hoping to help struggling restaurant owners by making outdoor dining in the Cedar Fairmount District permanent.

Mayor Seren says the city is still working to recover from the pandemic economically, socially, and emotionally.

“Get back together safely reconnect with our neighbors and experience our wonderful independent local businesses,” Seren said.

The Shared Spaces program focuses on creating more private seating areas that are managed and maintained by private businesses.

Jay Becker works in Cleveland heights and told 19 News this is a step in the right direction.

“It only helps the community and it’s positive for the neighborhood,” Becker added.

Right now, the city is accepting applications from businesses.

It could be a great way for these restaurants to make up for what they’ve lost and use the warm weather to their advantage.

“This was a multi-departmental effort and I’m proud to be a part of it,” the Mayor said.

