Cleveland man convicted of beating 2-year-old boy to death

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty to the fatal beating of his girlfriend’s two-year-old son.

Ronald Hicks was convicted of the charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and felonious assault for the June 11, 2021 attack at a home on W. 37th Street.

Cleveland police detectives said Hicks was watching Ryan Mounts and three other children while his girlfriend was at work.

Investigators said the boy was also found with a bag over his head.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Mounts suffered “severe” head trauma.

Hicks will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on May 31.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

