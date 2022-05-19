2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dozen ducklings saved from storm drain North Canton (video)

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to the help of local citizens, North Canton Police detained small, fluffy, and yellow noisy culprits identified as ducklings #1-12 who fell into a storm drain.

NCPD said Ofc. Knam and Sgt. Mizner responded to the disturbance on Glenwood Street SW at Linwood Avenue at 1:50 a.m. on May 18.

“The noisy culprits were described as small, fluffy, and yellow,” NCPD said.

Knam quickly assessed the situation upon arrival and called Mizner for backup, according to NCPD.

“Together, with the assistance of some local citizens, they were able to detain the suspects, later identified as ducklings #1-12,” NCPD said. “The ducklings were turned over to their mother who appeared none too happy with her adventurous flock.”

“Great job Ofc. Knam and Sgt. Mizner,” NCPD commended.

