Euclid police investigate serious crash on Lakeshore Blvd.

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident on Lakeshore Blvd. near East 200th Street.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Euclid police, all eastbound and westbound traffic on Lakeshore Blvd. between E. 200th and E. 210th Street will be diverted for several hours.

No other details on the accident are being released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

