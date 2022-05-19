2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Euclid police investigate serious crash on Lakeshore Blvd.

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident on Lakeshore Blvd. near East 200th Street.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Euclid police, all eastbound and westbound traffic on Lakeshore Blvd. between E. 200th and E. 210th Street will be diverted for several hours.

No other details on the accident are being released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Gas prices are on the rise again ahead of Memorial Day.
Summer gas price outlook isn’t pretty and that’s putting it mildly
Brother, sister ordered to pay $20K for cutting down a tree in the Metroparks
Patrolman Joseph Amabeli (Source: Alliance police)
Alliance officer with ‘biggest and kindest heart’ dies from unexpected medical issue
Mohammed Sbeih
Suspect sentenced for incident with Jewish couple during Palestinian rally at Crocker Park