High gas prices are a double whammy for workers who drive for a living

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Chambers, a retired semi-truck driver, loves his current job with Uber.

He has been doing it for the last two years for some extra cash since he’s on a fixed income.

“More or less I’m a people person,” Chambers said. “I’m not really good unless I have people around me, so driving with all different types of individuals that I meet kind of fulfills my day.”

These current gas prices really affect someone like Chambers, who drives for a living.

He’s been shelling out $40 every other day at the pump. Chambers makes around $800 a month and spends more than $300 of it on gas.

Sometimes he works extra long hours so he can at least break even for the day.

“Before the gas prices got this way I could fill my car up for $18, $19 depending on the prices a couple of years ago and then you know it was worth it, but it’s getting to be where it’s starting to be crunch time,” Chambers said.

Gas prices are at a record high.

On Wednesday, the average price for a tank of gas in Cleveland was $4.47 according to GasBuddy.

Prices likely won’t go down anytime soon, in fact, they might keep creeping up.

Chambers hopes this doesn’t last much longer.

“I like doing this,” Chambers said. “I just wish something would happen where prices would come down and make it a little more feasible for us to be out here to work.”

Chambers said Uber has been giving drivers a small surcharge to ease the pain at the pump, which he said has been helpful.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.