Holocaust survivor shares thoughts on recent hate attacks

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Roman Frayman moved from Poland to the Cleveland area when he was just 11-years-old.

The 83-year-old is a Holocaust survivor.

“Whether you are a survivor or whether you are African American, a lot of prejudices are going on today,” said Frayman.

19 News spoke with Frayman before he and other survivors were honored at the annual U.S. Holocaust Museum Luncheon in Mayfield Heights.

He says he’s disappointed to hear about the recent hate crimes not only across the country but right here in Northeast Ohio.

“You can not pick a newspaper or turn on a TV where you don’t hear about antisemitism and I feel very strongly and it’s imperative that we talk about it,” said Frayman.

Frayman says it’s sad to see racism rearing its ugly head in this day and age.

“I never thought that the home of the free and the just... it’s neither free or just,” said Frayman.

Frayman says the best way to address racism is by educating the younger generation.

“Children are not born hating. Set an example, teach your children... anti-whatever, it’s imperative that we teach,” said Frayman.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

