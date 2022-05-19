2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect sentenced for attacking Jewish couple during Palestinian rally at Crocker Park

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who attacked a Jewish couple during a May 2021 pro-Palestinian rally was sentenced on Thursday.

According to Rocky River Municipal Court records, Mohammed Sbeih was initially charged with assault, obstructing justice, and disorderly conduct.

Sbeih pleaded no contest to the disorderly conduct.

The victim’s attorney alleged during Thursday’s contentious court hearing that Sbeih “hates Jews.”

The 2021 rally at Crocker Park was organized by several pro-Palestinian groups.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

Parts stolen from 8 Maple Heights school buses
19 News
Power disrupted for some Cleveland residents after van crashes into utility pole
Daniel Stearns
Police: Summit County man who claimed he had bomb confesses to robbing bank
(Source: Elyria firefighters)
Attic fire causes $70K damage to Elyria home