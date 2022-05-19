Suspect sentenced for attacking Jewish couple during Palestinian rally at Crocker Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who attacked a Jewish couple during a May 2021 pro-Palestinian rally was sentenced on Thursday.

According to Rocky River Municipal Court records, Mohammed Sbeih was initially charged with assault, obstructing justice, and disorderly conduct.

Sbeih pleaded no contest to the disorderly conduct.

The victim’s attorney alleged during Thursday’s contentious court hearing that Sbeih “hates Jews.”

The 2021 rally at Crocker Park was organized by several pro-Palestinian groups.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.