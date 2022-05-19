2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man fatally shot in head on Cleveland’s East Side identified

Overnight shooting scene on Cleveland's East side
Overnight shooting scene on Cleveland's East side(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of the homicide victim who was found shot near Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood.

Officials said 23-year-old Timothy Crim was pronounced dead at University Hospitals Medical Center after he was shot in the head late Tuesday night near the intersection of East 129th Street and Arlington Avenue.

The Cleveland Division of Police has not publicly released any additional information regarding the shooting investigation.

