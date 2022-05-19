Northeast Ohio Weather: End of week heat to bring temperatures above 90 degrees for many

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Morning cloud cover will break apart leaving us with a partly cloudy afternoon. The air mass is warming. High temperatures today in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Much warmer tonight as we only fall into the 60s. Hottest air so far this year arrives tomorrow. The potential for records to be broken the next couple of days. A strong warm front crosses the area tomorrow morning. A few showers and storms will be along it. The sky turns partly cloudy again by afternoon. A strong south wind sets up. Wind gusts up to 40 mph is possible at times. Afternoon temperatures surge to the 90 to 95 degree range. It’ll be moderately humid. A very warm Friday night as many temperatures stay above 70 degrees for a low. Saturday looks dry during the day. Another hot one with temperatures going above 90 degrees once again. A strong cold front tracks through Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms will be in the area Saturday night in advance of it. Looks like a good bet for showers and storms on Sunday.

