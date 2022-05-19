Police notified of swastika found on Kent State University campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It looks like just two days ago, a swastika was painted on a stairway between Engelman Hall and the Verder Hall C-lot at Kent State.

Police were called in and an attempt was made to wash away the swastika.

An outline clearly remains.

Several students, including Jamie Spangler and Chris McGrew, spoke with 19 News and voiced concern.

“I’m Jewish and when I heard about it, it kind of made we uncomfortable. I feel like sometimes people don’t know the history behind, the true feelings behind, so they just use it.”

“It’s sad to know that it’s in the neighborhood. Usually, when you come to campus, you’re expected to have an inclusive environment. To have something like that happen is disgusting, honestly.

Encyclopedia Britannica said that in 1920, Adolf Hitler adopted the swastika as a German national symbol. It is now forever associated with the brutal, fascist, genocidal Nazi party.

Below is the email blast to staff and students:

Dear Members of the Kent State University Community,

Kent State Police are investigating the recent appearance of a swastika painted on the Kent Campus. We are not sure exactly when it was painted, but in the aftermath of the massacre in Buffalo, New York, its appearance serves as a reminder of the threat of extremism and the need for all of us to denounce the growing wave of racism, intolerance and violence in our nation. Kent State is committed to creating a community of kindness and respect, and the recent appearance of this symbol of hate is a reminder of the work ahead of us during perilous times.

For students in need, or for individuals who are concerned about a student’s mental well-being, Counseling and Psychological Services is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 330-672-2487. University employees in need of support may contact IMPACT Solutions at 1-800-227-6007, which is available 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.