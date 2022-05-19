2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Summit County man who claimed he had bomb confesses to robbing bank

Daniel Stearns
Daniel Stearns(Source: Akron police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is in custody for allegedly robbing a bank robbery on the morning of May 13.

According to police, officers responded to the Key Bank on West Market Street for reports of a robbery.

Investigators learned that the suspect, identified by police as 29-year-old Daniel Stearns, entered the bank and handed a note to the teller that stated he had a bomb.

Police said the 29-year-old grabbed money from the teller’s hand and left the bank.

Stearns was eventually located and arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery.

During an interview with detectives, police said Stearns confessed to the bank robbery. He also admitted to attempting to rob another bank in a neighboring city.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

