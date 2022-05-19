Potentially record-breaking heat to hit Cleveland tomorrow and Saturday (Northeast Ohio weather):

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our big weather story in the short term will be the heat!

Temperatures will soar into the low 90s Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon.

We will challenge record highs each day.

Friday’s record high in Cleveland is 91 degrees (1962).

Saturday’s record high in Cleveland is 89 degrees (1941).

In the short term, a warm front will pass through our area late tonight.

This feature may prompt a few hit or miss showers and storms between 2:00 AM and 10:00 AM tomorrow.

After 10:00 AM, skies will clear and temperatures will soar into the low 90s.

As far as the weekend goes, a cold front will approach our area from the northwest on Saturday.

This will provide the focus for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2:00 PM Saturday.

Some of these thunderstorms may produce strong, gusty winds and heavy rain.

Unfortunately, said front is a real slow-mover.

It’s still going to be draped across the region on Sunday, meaning that widely scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast on Sunday, too.

Temperatures will be a little cooler on Sunday but still warmer-than-average.

We’re forecasting morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Cleveland Marathon runners should plan for temperatures around 70 degrees, humid conditions, and scattered showers and storms.

